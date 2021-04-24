EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A homicide investigation is underway in East Hartford.
Just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a parking lot in the area of Elm and Olmstead streets for the report of shots having been fired.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police said the suspect is described as a man, possibly Hispanic, about 6 feet tall. He fled the area in a dark blue or black vehicle.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
