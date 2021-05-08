HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened a little before 10:30 p.m. on Friday inside a club.
An officer was approached by a gunshot victim while in the parking lot of the Banquet Hall on Main Street.
The man was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.
Police said the shooting happened inside the club after an altercation.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
