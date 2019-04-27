NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Police are investigating after a man was shot in an afternoon shooting on Saturday.
Police said the shooting took place in the 1400 block of Quinnipiac Avenue at about 1:15 p.m., said police Captain Anthony Duff.
Captain Duff said a 44-year-old man is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his lower torso.
Catpain Duff said the man was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.
