HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are responding to a shooting in which a man was shot in the leg on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the shooting took place on Hughes Street at 3:30 p.m.
Police said the 36-year-old man’s injuries are non-life-threatening and he is in stable condition at Hartford Hospital.
Hartford Police Lieutenant Paul Cicero said investigating police found evidence of gunfire at the scene and said they believe the attack may have been targeted.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.