HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Hartford on Saturday evening.
Police said the shooting took place on Sumner Street at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.
The man is in stable condition at a hospital, police said.
Detectives with the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division are investigating.
