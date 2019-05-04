NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in New Haven and a suspect car was stopped in Darien on Saturday.
New Haven Police Department Captain Anthony Duff said a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg following a fight at 102 Hamilton Street, around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Darien Police and Connecticut State Police stopped the suspect car on Interstate 95 South in Fairfield County a short time after the shooting, Captain Duff said.
An investigator told Channel 3 an attendee of a private concert at Club Vandome was struck in the leg, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are encouraging those with information to contact New Haven Police at (203) 946-6304.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.