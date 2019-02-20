HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police said a man was found inside a car this morning with several gunshot wounds in the north end of Hartford.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 179 Brook St. around 4:21 a.m.
According to police, a man was located on scene with 'several gunshot wounds' and as of 5:08 a.m., he was undergoing surgery at St. Francis Hospital.
Lt. Paul Cicero said the victim is in serious, but stable condition.
Police had no further information.
(1) comment
what do you expect when the inner cities resemble the 3rd world? low iq bush people are not meant to function here.
