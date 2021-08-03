HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting in Hartford.
Police said the man was found with injuries inside a car that had crashed into a utility pole on Barbour Street near Judson Street.
Multiple police officers were seen in the area around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police were able to confirm that the gunshots came from a Nissan, and tracked the vehicle to the Bedford Street area.
Officers ultimately found the car and two suspects who were taken into custody.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
