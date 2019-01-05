WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police in Waterbury said a man was shot while resisting a robbery on Saturday evening.
According to Chief Spagnolo, a 33-year-old man was shot in the left arm with a .22 caliber rifle at 1775 East Main Street.
The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital.
Detectives and forensics are on scene.
No arrest has been made.
Police had no further information.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.