MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Manchester police are looking to identify a man accused of using a stolen credit card to make over $8,000 in purchases.
Police said the man stole the card from a locker at Edge Fitness in Manchester.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-645-5578.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.