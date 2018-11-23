Stolen credit card suspect

Police are looking to identify this man (Manchester Police)

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Manchester police are looking to identify a man accused of using a stolen credit card to make over $8,000 in purchases.

Police said the man stole the card from a locker at Edge Fitness in Manchester.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-645-5578.

