HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A man is alert and conscious after being stabbed in the chest several times in Hartford, police said.
Police were called to Webster Street around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning after a 33-year-old man was stabbed.
The victim and the attacker knew each other and it appears to be drug related, according to Lt. Paul Cicero.
During the investigation, police determined the incident happened in a vehicle.
The victim is being treated at Hartford Hospital.
A portion of Webster Street is closed until further notice.
