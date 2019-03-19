Rocky Hill (WFSB) - A man was stabbed multiple times at an apartment complex in Rocky Hill late Monday night, police said.
The stabbing was reported at the Century Hills Apartment Complex, which is located at 100 Cold Spring Road, around 11 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a man who was suffering from multiple stab wounds and was rushed to Hartford Hospital. The condition of the victim was not released by police at this time.
Police have detained a "person of interest," who is cooperating with the investigation.
The Rocky Hill Police Department is working with the Connecticut States Attorney’s Office and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division in this investigation.
The names of the victim and the "person of interest" have not been released by police at this time.
