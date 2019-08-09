WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – A man suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was stabbed, and possibly beaten with a bat in Willimantic on Thursday evening, according to Police.
Officers were called to North Street between Meadow Street and Main Street around 6 p.m.
The victim asked for help at a nearby business.
Multiple witnesses have been interviewed, but no arrests have been made.
It is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Shepard at 860-465-3135.
