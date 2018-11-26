HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police arrested a man accused of stealing a car and then crashing it into two state-owned cars on Monday.
It happened around noon, when police got a call from a woman who said she was following her stolen vehicle.
The 2004 BMW X3 was stolen from the driveway around 6 a.m. while it was warming up.
The car was stopped in the area of Washington and Russ streets when an officer approached it. That’s when the driver sped off.
After hitting stop sticks, the driver, identified as 18-year-old Johnny Castro, continued on until it struck two state-owned cars that were parked on Elm Street. They were not occupied.
Castro took off on foot, but was later found on Capitol Avenue.
He was arrested and charged with third-degree larceny, second-degree criminal trover, evading responsibility, reckless driving, failure to obey officer signal, interfering with police, and operating a vehicle without a license. He was also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and failure to appear, related to another incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.