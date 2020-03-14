OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- A Cromwell man was taken into custody following an early morning robbery in Old Saybrook.
Police arrested 36-year-old Matthew Rothman on Saturday morning following a robbery at the Henny Penny, located at the Route 1 and Main Street intersection.
It happened just after 6 a.m., police said, when a man entered the store, implied he had a weapon, and demanded money at the register.
After stealing the money, police said the suspect fled on foot.
He was later located, with the help of police K9 Sonny, and was identified as Rothman.
He was found with the cash stolen from the store, along with a half-eaten Cliff bar that he also stole.
He was held on a $150,000 bond.
