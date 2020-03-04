Glastonbury Home Depot theft

Police are looking to identify this man

 Glastonbury Police

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Glastonbury police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing over $1,100 in power tools from Home Depot.

Police said the theft happened back in February.

The suspect also had a small boy with him at the time.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-633-8301.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.