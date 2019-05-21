BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Berlin police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing 12 four-packs of Red Bull.
The theft happened at the Citgo on Farmington Avenue Sunday morning.
Police said the man brought the packs of Red Bull to the cash register.
The cashier rang out the items, but the man ended up leaving without paying.
He was driving a dark blue Kia Forte with the license plate “AA8745.”
Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 828-7080.
