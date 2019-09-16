PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) -- State police are looking to track down a man accused of stealing $500 worth of facial products from a CVS Pharmacy in Putnam.
The theft happened on Sept. 8 at the CVS on Providence Pike.
Police said the man was wearing a Bob Marley tank top and had dark hair made up into a "man bun."
He also drove away in an older style gray/blue Jeep Cherokee with a tire attached on its roof.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-779-4900 x2015.
