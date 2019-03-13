HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A man was stabbed in the abdomen during a group fight in Hartford on Tuesday evening, police said.
Officers responded to a stabbing report at the intersection of Wethersfield Avenue and Annawan Street around 9:30 p.m.
Witnesses told police the victim was stabbed in front of 374 Wethersfield Avenue during a large group fight.
The 38-year-old man collapsed, and was taken by ambulance to Hartford Hospital, where doctors performed surgery.
According to Lt. Cicero, the victim is listed in serious, but stable condition.
Police had no further information.
