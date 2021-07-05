ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being attacked inside an Enfield home overnight.
Police were called to a home on Elm Street around 1:30 a.m. for the report of an assault.
When officers arrived, they found the man with significant cuts to his head, neck, and face.
The man was taken into surgery and was listed as being in stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
