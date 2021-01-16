BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- A man was taken into custody following a standoff with police in Bristol Saturday morning.
A large police presence was seen Saturday morning on Pleasant Street. The road was blocked off as police cruisers lined the street.
Officers had responded to a home in the area for the report of a disturbance.
Police said a man, later identified as 48-year-old Randy Miner, reportedly threatened a family member.
The family member was able to get to safety, as Miner barricaded himself in the home.
Police negotiators from the Capitol Region Emergency Response Team, along with members of the CT State Police had responded to the scene.
During negotiations, a beanbag round was deployed, striking Miner in the thigh, causing a minor injury.
He was then taken into custody and transported to Bristol Hospital.
Miner was charged with second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace, and interfering with police. He was held on a $50,000 bond.
Police cleared the scene and said there is no danger to the public.
