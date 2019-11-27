Daniel Rodas.jpg

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A man wanted on sex assault charges was arrested by Meriden police.

On Tuesday, Daniel Rodas was charged with second-degree sexual assault, two counts of risk of injury, and two counts of interfering with police.

He was arrested on an active warrant.

Meriden police are also working with Homeland Security Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement who have placed a detainer on Rodas.

