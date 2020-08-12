0812 HARTFORD HILLSIDE AVE STABBING.mp4_v_frame_128.jpg

A man was taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A man was taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened in the area of 41 Hillside Ave.

The man was taken to Hartford Hospital with a serious neck injury.

