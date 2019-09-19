HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police arrested two men accused of breaking into a house through a bedroom window.
It happened on Wednesday at a home on Mill Rock Road.
Police said the two suspects, identified as 22-year-old Tracey Ray of Middletown and a 17-year-old New Haven resident, got into the house through a bedroom window while the victim was asleep.
Several items were stolen, including electronic equipment and the victim’s car.
Hours later, the stolen car was found on Bassett Street in New Haven.
Ray and the teen were found standing near the car and were arrested.
Ray was charged with first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary.
The teen was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary.
