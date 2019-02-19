MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A Bristol man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened and assaulted three people, two of them elderly.
According to police, 27-year-old Kevin Gray went to a home in Middletown on Feb. 14 where he started yelling at three residents in the home. Two of them were 93 years old.
Police said Gray threatened to kill one of the victims, and had a lit blow torch in one hand and a knife in the other and was waving them around. He allegedly threatened to burn the house down.
Gray then allegedly told his German Shepherd to attack, police said, and the dog bit one of the victims on the arm.
The victims were not able to call 9-1-1 because Gray had allegedly locked the house phone in a room.
Police apprehended Gray on Feb. 16, as he was spotted driving toward the home that officers were dispatched to.
He was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree threatening, and interfering with an emergency call.
He was held on a $250,000 bond.
It is unclear at this time if or how he knows the victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.