WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A man threatened to shoot picketers at the Wethersfield Stop & Shop on Thursday.
According to police, the threat was made to the location located at 1380 Berlin Turnpike around 6:05 p.m.
The store manger told police that an unidentified male called the store to ask if employees were still picketing.
The manager stated the employees were still in the front of the store.
According to police the man then stated he was going to the store to shoot the picketers with an AK-47.
All of the picketing employees were brought into the store immediately, and the store was closed to the public.
Stop & Shop released a statement about the incident saying, “We closed the store out of an abundance of caution for our customers and associates, and we are co-operating with local police.”
Police did say what type of threat was called into the store.
This comes as day nine of striking is taking place for local Stop & Shops employees across the state.
Wethersfield police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
(1) comment
In some cases, union's and striking are needed in this country. However, when it gets to this level, is just shows that in this case, everyone would be better off without them (the UNION and the strikers).
