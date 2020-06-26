SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- South Windsor police have arrested a man accused in a domestic violence incident that later led to a crash.
It happened on June 19.
Police said 41-year-old Benjamin Doolittle is accused in a domestic violence incident where he backed into a woman’s vehicle on purpose, and then hit her windshield.
According to police, Doolittle then punched the victim in the head while she was inside her car.
He then sped off, later crashing his car on West Road. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
He was arrested during the early morning hours on Friday and was held on a $25,000 bond.
