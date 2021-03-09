OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- A man accused of targeting a Hunters Ambulance facility in Old Saybrook with a Molotov Cocktail last month was brought back to Connecticut.
Officers traveled to Pennsylvania, where Richard White was arrested following the Feb. 27 incident, to extradite him back to Connecticut where he faces several charges.
Back on Feb. 27, police said White illegally entered the Hunters Ambulance facility on Boston Post Road, where he reportedly lit and threw a Molotov Cocktail, which started a fire.
RELATED: EMS employee detained after throwing Molotov cocktails at several CT ambulances
Police said he is also the subject of another arrest warrant out of Meriden, charging him with first degree criminal attempt at arson and manufacturing of bombs.
There are additional arrest warrants pending with other jurisdictions, police said, and the investigation spanned four different crime scenes.
“Today is the first step in Connecticut holding Richard White accountable for his crimes against public safety” said Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera. “Any person who seeks to do harm to those responsible for saving human lives is a danger to society.”
White will be held on a $150,000 bond and will be brought to the Middletown Superior Court Wednesday morning.
