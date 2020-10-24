BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Bridgeport police are investigating a double shooting that happened late Friday night.
It happened on Beechwood Avenue.
A man arrived at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.
At the same time, a woman arrived at another area hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.
The investigation remains active at this time, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.
