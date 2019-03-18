MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with several shootings.
According to police, the shootings happened in the Oxford Street area and had been happening since last Thursday.
Police arrested Matthew Cardell of Manchester in connection to three shooting incidents.
Cardell was arrested on Monday morning just after 2 a.m. after officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area of Oxford Street.
Police questioned Cardell and he admitted that he had been involved in all of the shootings.
When police took him into custody, they found his gun, ammunition, and a long list of names he says have wronged him in the past.
The first shooting took placed on Mar. 14. A homeowner told police he discovered bullet holes in the front of his home.
On Mar. 16 just before 4 a.m., police were called to Oxford Street for the report of gunfire in the area. No damage was found to any homes or vehicles.
On Mar. 17, around 10:46 p.m., officers were called to the report of gunfire in the area of Oxford Street. One home had been hit and numerous shell casings were found.
No one was hurt in any of the incidents.
Channel 3 spoke with a Manchester family after their home was riddled with bullet holes. They said they had no idea why they were targeted.
On Sunday night, Cardell targeted Andrew Iriondo's next door neighbor.
Caleigh Riewe was trying to fall asleep when the shooting started.
"Last night when I heard it, I was like what the heck," said Riewe.
Iriondo's surveillance video showed Cardell returned early Monday morning.
"The officers, when they called me last night, said they had a suspect in custody. They asked me if I recognized the name, never even heard of him in my entire life," said Iriondo.
Iriondo said investigators told him three police officers are on the list, which has about 30 total names.
Iriondo was included because Cardell claims he towed his car about 4 years ago.
"He said he had a good experience with me, so it wouldn't make any sense why I would make his list," Iriondo said.
Iriondo told Channel 3 Cardell shot at Riewe's home because he wanted his neighbor to turn against him.
"It's just scary that a stranger just comes into the neighborhood and just does this and disrupts our whole little society," Riewe said.
Cardell is charged with unlawful discharge of firearms, reckless endangerment, stalking, criminal mischief, and breach of peace.
He is being held of a $200,000 bond and will appear in Manchester court on Tuesday.
Police said Cardell has a valid CT pistol permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.