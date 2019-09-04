STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Two Stamford men are facing charges after police said they held a woman against her will for two days.
This week, police arrested 39-year-old Simon Betser and 33-year-old Ronald Kuzlik following an incident that happened last month.
According to police, a female victim told them she traveled from Florida to Connecticut to visit her former boyfriend, Simon Betser.
When she arrived on Aug. 20, she was picked up by Betser’s friend Kuzlik, who drover her to the home.
Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 22, the woman was assaulted, threatened, not allowed to use the bathroom, and was not allowed to leave the home, police said.
On the night of Aug. 22, the woman was able to escape and flag down a passerby who then called police.
The next day, police responded to the home on Longview Avenue. That’s where they said Betser exited the home with a “self-described attack dog” and sat in his driveway speaking to officers in Russian, refusing to cooperate with the investigation.
He was later arrested and charged with cruelty to persons, third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, carrying a dangerous weapon, and second-degree larceny.
He was held on a $500,000 bond.
Kuzlik was arrested and charged with cruelty to persons, unlawful restraint, and reckless endangerment. He was held on a $200,000 bond.
