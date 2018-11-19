WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Two men were injured in a shooting on Sunday in Waterbury, according to Police.
The shooting happened in the evening at 1058 Bank Street, which is near St. Blaise Parish.
Chief Fernando Spagnolo said the two victims were both shot one time, but the wounds are non-life threatening.
“This is very active and early on in the investigation,” Spagnolo said.
