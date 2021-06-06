HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Meriden man is facing multiple charges after striking a police cruiser and leading authorities on a pursuit.
According to Hamden Police Captain Ronald Smith, officers had responded to the area of Dixwell and Putnam Avenues around 4:30 Sunday morning after being notified of a motorist that had "passed out".
When police arrived at the scene, an officer attempted to put the running vehicle into park.
That's when police say the driver, identified as Donald Woodson, 37, of Meriden, shoved the officer before peeling off, colliding with a Hamden Police cruiser and nearly striking the officer.
Woodson headed up Dixwell Avenue and proceeded onto the Route 15 North entrance ramp, where he subsequently struck a curb, causing a flat tire.
Still, he proceeded onto the highway, police still in pursuit.
Officers followed Woodson all the way to his residence on South Colony Street in Meriden.
From there, Woodson got out of his vehicle and attempted to get inside his house, but was arrested by police.
Authorities seized a .40 caliber handgun that had a high capacity, fifteen-round magazine from Woodson's possession.
Woodson is facing a slew of charges, including carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless driving, and sale of narcotics.
Capt. Smith said that Woodson is slated to be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court in late August.
