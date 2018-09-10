A Middletown man is facing charges in the death of a woman who was found dead on Saturday.
Officers were called to the Westlake area of the city where the woman's body was found on Saturday.
At the scene, police found 34-year-old Cornel Myers, however he was previously advised by police to not go to that address.
After an investigation, police determined the woman's death was a homicide.
He is being charged with murder, first-degree burglary, and first-degree trespass.
Myers is being held on a $3 million bond.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-638-4140.
