A Middletown man is facing charges in the death of a woman who was found dead on Saturday.
Officers were called to the Westlake area of the city where the woman's body was found on Saturday.
At the scene, police found 34-year-old Cornel Myers, however, he was previously advised by police to not go to that address.
After an investigation, police determined the woman's death was a homicide.
He was charged with murder, first-degree burglary, and first-degree trespass.
Myers is being held on a $3 million bond.
On Monday, Myers faced a judge and according to the courts, he had no protective orders against him.
People who live at the complex told Channel 3 the woman was in her 20s.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
Police have not released how the woman died.
Myers was arrested in 2015 for trying to strangle someone.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-638-4140.
Channel 3 will have more on this story on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved