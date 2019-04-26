MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A Middletown mother is facing charges after giving her 7-year-old son a loaded handgun during an argument with two men.
The incident took place on Tuesday just before midnight at a home on Cubeta Road.
According to the police report, Kyrie Spellman, 32, told police she got into an argument with men.
Police said Spellman changed her story several times during the interview.
Spellman first told police she got into an argument with “Victim 1” because he was messaging another woman, she kicked him and “Victim 2” out of the house to sleep in the car.
She then went out to speak to both men, and Spellman told police she put her holster on her belt with the pistol in the holster.
Spellman said she then allowed “Victim 1” and “Victim 2” back inside the house and then had sex with “Victim 1” in her bedroom.
The police report says Spellman noticed money was missing after, and when she confronted the men, she took the pistol out of the holster and waved it around.
Spellman denied pointing it at anyone, “but the barrel of the pistol did point at male victim 1 unintentionally while waving it around,” the police report said.
Spellman told police she called her for 7-year-old son to go downstairs.
The report say she took the magazine out of the gun, racked the slide backwards, and gave her son the gun and magazine.
“Kyrie stated moments later she realized she gave her son a pistol and ran upstairs to properly secure the pistol,” the report states.
Spellman said she secured the pistol in a locked box and contacted police.
When police opened the locked box, a black Glock 19 9mm pistol was found with the slide open and a round stuck in between the slide and the barrel, preventing it from closing.
The magazine was next to it with 8 rounds inside.
When police told Spellman she was under arrest she then told police “Victim 1” forced her to have sex with him.
“Victim 1” denied the allegations and told police he and Spellman had sex several times that day.
Spellman was charged with risk of injury to a child, disorderly conduct, first-degree threatening and reckless endangerment.
