Westport police said their search for a 92-year-old man who was reported missing on Sunday was concluded after the man returned home, safe and unharmed.
Police said Richard Butler left his Wilton Rd. home on Sunday just after noon.
Butler was driving the family car, a 1999 grey Saab 9-5SE with a license plate that reads: BUTL, according to police.
Police said Butler suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Butler is described as a 6’3” tall man with grey hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing khaki pants and an orange jacket.
