ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Two arrests were made following a massive marijuana bust in Enfield.
CT State Police pulled over a U-Haul truck in the area of Elm Street in Enfield on Monday afternoon.
Inside the truck they found more than 200 pounds of marijuana inside.
Police arrested the driver, identified as 30-year-old Joseph Courtney of Manchester, and his passenger, 62-year-old Maurice Sherman.
Investigators said the pair also had more marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in a storage unit in Enfield.
