ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Police in Ansonia are investigating an assault that turned deadly over the weekend.
A woman's body was discovered on a quiet street along the Ansonia-Derby town line on Sunday afternoon.
Ansonia police provided an update on the investigation on Monday afternoon.
A pedestrian was reportedly involved in the crash and that the vehicle involved had fled the scene.
Arriving officers located 20-year-old Rosali Violet Acquefreda suffering from upper bodies injuries that are consistent with an assault and not a motor vehicle accident.
She was transported to Griffin Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Joseph Acquefredia Jr. says he can't believe his girl is gone.
"She was a wonderful daughter, very giving. Give you the shirt off her back if she could," Joseph said.
Rosali was a mother a 3-year-old little boy.
Her family says he was moving into a new house in just a few days. They say the father of her son is who is responsible for her death.
"I just want justice for my sister. That was my best friend, that was my sister, my everything. I just want justice for her," said Joseph Acquefreda III.
The office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working on determining the cause and manner of death.
Lt. Lynch says that a black Pontiac Aztek involved in the incident has been located.
"Detectives are following some strong leads in regard to a suspect. I will say this was not a random incident and we believe it's isolated," Lynch said.
Police said there was a couple on a motorcycle and they are thought to be witnesses. Police are hoping to hear from the.
A vigil is planned for Rosali on Monday night at 8 p.m.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Ansonia Police at 203-735-1885 or by submitting an anonymous tip here.
