A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash early this morning in Manchester.
Officers found a motorcycle lying in the middle of highland street around 1:30 a.m.
While looking for the operator, officers found Vernon resident Dean Skinner in a tree off the road and near the guardrails.
Skinner was rushed to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Manchester police.
