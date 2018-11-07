HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.
The crash happened in the area of Franklin Avenue and Elliott Street on Tuesday afternoon, closing the area to traffic.
The motorcyclist was found with serious injuries at the scene and was taken to the hospital where he died.
His name has not yet been released.
A second car involved remained at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information should contact Hartford police at 860-757-4341.
