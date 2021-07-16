WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a West Hartford crash Thursday evening.
The crash involving the motorcycle and another vehicle happened on New Britain Avenue, near I-84 east, around 9 p.m.
The motorcycle operator was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the occupants of the car involved were not injured.
An investigation is underway.
