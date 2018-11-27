NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are looking for the person(s) accused of stealing nearly $15,000 worth of birds from a local pet store.
It happened overnight at the Worldwide Fish & Pet Store.
Among the birds stolen was a Scarlet Macaw, worth $2,800, two Blue and Gold Macaws, worth $2,500each, an African Grey worth $2,500, a Severas Macaw worth $1,400, two Grimson Belly Conures worth $550 each and an Orange Sun Conure worth $349.
The store owner said several cages, some containing several Cockatoos, were also stolen, worth $1,800.
Police said it is possible a U-Haul truck was used to steal the birds.
Officers are still looking for surveillance footage from the area.
While illegal trade of stolen exotic pets are rare investigations, police said, the biggest concern right now is the safety of the birds.
“Proper and specific nourishment is important as is assuring the birds are not exposed to extreme cold,” police said in a press release.
If the temperatures dips below 50 degrees where the birds are, they could end up using all their energy to keep warm and stop eating.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.