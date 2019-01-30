NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- New Britain police have arrested a man accused of being in possession of drugs and more than $50,000 in cash.
The arrest stemmed from a drug related investigation at an apartment on Corbin Avenue.
That’s where police seized 198.4 grams of cocaine, $54,573 in suspected drug proceeds, and three vehicles.
Police arrested 41-year-old Angel Velez and charged him with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school, and possession of marijuana.
He was released on a $250,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.