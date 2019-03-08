NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Britain woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police said she overbred her dog.
Police received a complaint regarding the 8-year-old Yorkshire Terrier’s condition last December.
Officers said Friday they arrested Janet Asakzey.
The overbreeding of the dog, names Titi, resulted in the dog developing a large mass in her reproductive system.
In addition to the mass, the dog also suffered from severe periodontal disease requiring the removal of numerous teeth, and the discovery of bone decay in the dog’s mouth.
Police said Asakzey allegedly knew of the dog’s medical condition for months and was told by three veterinarians that removal of the mass was recommended.
Asakzey did not follow through and continued to breed the dog.
She ultimately surrendered the dog to animal control officers who were able to get the dog adopted and properly cared for.
Asakzey was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals and was released on a $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.