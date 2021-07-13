NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Canaan man is now being charged with murder after police said he shot and killed his wife back in May.
Albert Kokoth, 77, was previously charged with second-degree assault, second-degree assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge. He now faces a murder charge.
Police were called to a home on Down River Road on May 6 for the report of an accidental shooting.
The victim was identified as Albert’s wife, Margaret Kokoth.
A New Canaan man is facing charges after he shot and killed his wife.
Based on an investigation, the initial claims made by Albert of an accidental shooting were not supported.
The office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Margaret’s death as a homicide, saying she died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
On Tuesday, Albert was charged with murder and is now being held on a $2 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.