NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Canaan man is now being charged with murder after police said he shot and killed his wife back in May.

Albert Kokoth, 77, was previously charged with second-degree assault, second-degree assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge. He now faces a murder charge.

Police were called to a home on Down River Road on May 6 for the report of an accidental shooting.

The victim was identified as Albert’s wife, Margaret Kokoth.

Based on an investigation, the initial claims made by Albert of an accidental shooting were not supported.

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Margaret’s death as a homicide, saying she died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

On Tuesday, Albert was charged with murder and is now being held on a $2 million bond.