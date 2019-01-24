NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) – A New Canaan woman was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence of an item used for baking.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Grove Street and Pine Street on Wednesday afternoon for the report of a driver sitting in the car with their eyes closed.
When officers arrived, they wound Stefanie Warner-Grise in the driver’s seat.
Warner-Grise was found to have an odor of vanilla coming from her breath and slurred speech.
Officers noticed several empty bottles of pure vanilla extract inside the car.
A field sobriety test was administered, which Warner-Grise failed.
She was taken into custody and given a $250 bond.
