NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police have arrested a 34-year-old man accused in a kidnapping.
Early Tuesday morning, police were notified about a kidnapping.
They ended up locating the suspect’s vehicle and arrested the driver, who was identified as Luis Xavier Rivera, of New Haven.
He was found with a facsimile firearm and knife.
Rivera was charged with first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, and first-degree threatening.
He was held on a $250,000 bond.
