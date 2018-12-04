MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven man is facing sexual assault charges.
Milford police arrested 58-year-old Ezekiel Carr last month after receiving a complaint about possible sexual assault on Oct. 22.
Carr was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault and first-degree unlawful restraint.
Further details of the investigation have not yet been released.
