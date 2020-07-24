NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven man remains hospitalized after being hit by a car Thursday night.
It happened around 9:50 p.m. on Grand Avenue, between Poplar Street and Ferry Street in New Haven.
Responding officers found the 59-year-old man severely injured, lying in the road.
He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Police said the vehicle involved fled the scene.
They are asking anyone with information or security footage from the area to contact them at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.